Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 127.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 76.0% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

NLSN stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

