Arotech Co. (ARTX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arotech an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Arotech alerts:

ARTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Arotech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.43. Arotech has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Arotech had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.65%. analysts forecast that Arotech will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Arotech by 800.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 88,503 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arotech by 155.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arotech by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,817,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arotech by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 231,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arotech during the first quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arotech (ARTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.