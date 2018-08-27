ASML (ASML) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media coverage about ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ASML earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.9338945820825 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.98. 301,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,533. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. ASML has a 12-month low of $153.39 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that ASML will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “$215.26” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.