Aspen Group (ASPU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 5,667 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,199.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

