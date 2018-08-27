Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,847 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.75% of Aspen Technology worth $49,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 39.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 66.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 157,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.68 and a 12 month high of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

In other news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $1,019,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,936. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

