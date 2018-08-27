Associated Banc Corp Has $7.83 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,285,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,501,000 after purchasing an additional 435,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,539 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,956,000 after purchasing an additional 150,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,949,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,721,000 after purchasing an additional 120,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,606.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,974. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UTX opened at $133.36 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

