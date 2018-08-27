aTyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIFE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on aTyr Pharma from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 33.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 7,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,920. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

