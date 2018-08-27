AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 323,600 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,212,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,600 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 3.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $159,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24,362.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 105,489 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $151,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $905,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

