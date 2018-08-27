AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,000 Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 390.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $255.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $191.53 and a 52-week high of $255.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

