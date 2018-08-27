Autodesk (ADSK) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.63.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $157.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $48,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock worth $2,890,471 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,569,743 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 44.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 830,900 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,230,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 100.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

