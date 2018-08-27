AutoNation (AN) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Media stories about AutoNation (NYSE:AN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AutoNation earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.3204121137606 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

AN opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. AutoNation has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 1,443 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $57,504.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 4,808 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $225,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,461 shares of company stock worth $5,685,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

