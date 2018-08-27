Avalon Holdings Corp (AWX) Short Interest Down 81.4% in August

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,424 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the July 31st total of 976,244 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,151,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $4.31 on Monday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd. Mintbroker sold 202,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $792,330.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,114,867 shares of company stock worth $9,664,183 over the last three months.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.