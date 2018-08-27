AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.50% of AvalonBay Communities worth $357,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 58,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 23.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 34,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $182.80 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $152.65 and a 1-year high of $190.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.36). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $569.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

