Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 44,996 Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,818,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,697,000 after purchasing an additional 476,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 108,889 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 91.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 134.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 227,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,603 shares during the last quarter.

ISD stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of approximately three years or less and a weighted average maturity of over five years or less.

