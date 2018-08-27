Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,790,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,905 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,498,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,307 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 807,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 675,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. Southern’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.66.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

