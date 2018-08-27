Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Axon Enterprise worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 7,097 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $456,620.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $152,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,443.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $680,315 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.78, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.