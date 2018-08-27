B. Riley Financial (RILY) & MAXIMUS (MMS) Head-To-Head Contrast

B. Riley Financial (NYSE: MMS) and MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of MAXIMUS shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MAXIMUS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAXIMUS has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. MAXIMUS pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MAXIMUS pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and MAXIMUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 3.72% 17.08% 3.11% MAXIMUS 9.28% 21.51% 15.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for B. Riley Financial and MAXIMUS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MAXIMUS 0 3 0 0 2.00

MAXIMUS has a consensus target price of $69.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. Given MAXIMUS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MAXIMUS is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and MAXIMUS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $322.18 million 1.84 $11.55 million N/A N/A MAXIMUS $2.45 billion 1.72 $209.42 million $3.03 21.66

MAXIMUS has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Summary

MAXIMUS beats B. Riley Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as email, Internet security, Web hosting, and other services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; eHealth solutions; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, and higher education; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

