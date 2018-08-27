Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. Bandwidth had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Henry R. Kaestner sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $306,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carmichael Bandwidth Llc sold 593,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $22,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,224,211 shares of company stock valued at $48,816,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.12. 144,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,113. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $849.93 million and a PE ratio of 92.10.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

