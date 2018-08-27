Bank of America Analysts Give Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) a $5.00 Price Target

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NBRV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 642.38% and a negative return on equity of 77.40%. research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, Director Daniel D. Burgess bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,500 shares of company stock worth $138,115. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,709 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 421,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 178,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 232,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.