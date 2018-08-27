Bank of Montreal Can Has $255,000 Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 1,035.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

HTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE HTZ opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.06. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.