Bank of Montreal Can Has $280,000 Position in NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 56.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NV5 Global by 18.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NV5 Global by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.55.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.45 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.69%. equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 190,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $15,049,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $689,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,056,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

