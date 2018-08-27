Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. 209,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,669. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,390,000 after acquiring an additional 339,554 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 168,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5,492.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

