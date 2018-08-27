Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 577,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $457,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5,067.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $117,549,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 195.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,403,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,655 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,042.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,195,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,240 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $85,695,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

