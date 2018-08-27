Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Position Lifted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486,089 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $26,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 16,136,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,519,000 after buying an additional 360,164 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,605,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,098,000 after buying an additional 134,673 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,125,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,688,000 after buying an additional 80,755 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,734,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,379,000 after buying an additional 102,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,567,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,412,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

