Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $82,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark G. Holladay purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,310 shares of company stock valued at $614,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

