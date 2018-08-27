Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.19 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $85,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $116.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.57 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Karen Flynn sold 20,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $2,377,833.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,057.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $4,119,282.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,681 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,737.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,327 shares of company stock worth $6,983,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

