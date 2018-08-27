Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,150 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $83,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Southwest Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Southwest Gas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,647,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $670.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.60 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $119,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $47,495.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,375.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $222,602. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.