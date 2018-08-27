Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,379 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $952,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In related news, VP Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 60,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $3,263,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,785.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,795 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $467,076.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $6,144,826 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $44.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.