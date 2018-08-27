Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. 703,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,225. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 193.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.