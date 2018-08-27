Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 11,181 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,844,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,992,000 after acquiring an additional 324,152 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

C stock opened at $70.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

