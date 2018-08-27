Barclays Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €70.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($118.18) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €91.00 ($103.41) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.59 ($113.17).

MRK opened at €91.46 ($103.93) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($87.05) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($130.68).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

