Barclays (BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 266 ($3.40) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.72) target price (down previously from GBX 214 ($2.74)) on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.20) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.81) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 225 ($2.88) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 270 ($3.45) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 227.37 ($2.91).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 183.66 ($2.35) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00.

In related news, insider Mike Turner acquired 50,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £95,000 ($121,436.79). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 3,859 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £7,332.10 ($9,372.49).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

