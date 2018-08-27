Barrington Research Increases Navigant Consulting (NCI) Price Target to $30.00

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:NCI opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Navigant Consulting has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monica M. Weed sold 23,775 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $586,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott S. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $122,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,410,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 666.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Navigant Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

