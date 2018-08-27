Bath Savings Trust Co Has $603,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

