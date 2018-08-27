Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 546,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,596,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 259,348 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400,112 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,809,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 472,860 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 60,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. BidaskClub lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $18.96 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

