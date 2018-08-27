Berry Petroleum (BRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRY. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:BRY opened at $15.46 on Friday. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

In related news, COO Gary A. Grove bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold 516,373 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $6,795,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.