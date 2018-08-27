BG Medicine (BGMD) vs. Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Critical Survey

BG Medicine (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get BG Medicine alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BG Medicine and Riot Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riot Blockchain has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Riot Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than BG Medicine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BG Medicine has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BG Medicine and Riot Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Medicine $1.57 million 0.22 -$5.30 million N/A N/A Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 453.91 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -2.03

BG Medicine has higher revenue and earnings than Riot Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares BG Medicine and Riot Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A Riot Blockchain -1,384.31% -153.23% -111.87%

Summary

BG Medicine beats Riot Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BG Medicine Company Profile

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.