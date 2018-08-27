BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) Director C. David Allen, Jr. Sells 3,750 Shares

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Director C. David Allen, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BGSF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,345. BG Staffing Inc has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BG Staffing by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BG Staffing by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.