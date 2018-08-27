BidaskClub Downgrades Isramco (ISRL) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ISRL opened at $120.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.65. Isramco has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $135.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Isramco by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Isramco by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Isramco by 357.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isramco Company Profile

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

