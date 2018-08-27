BidaskClub Upgrades Noodles & Co (NDLS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NDLS. ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Noodles & Co from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Noodles & Co from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a $11.80 rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.08.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.00, a PEG ratio of 37.88 and a beta of -0.73.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 526,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,265,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 387,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $3,680,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,391,846 shares of company stock valued at $33,724,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,105 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 78.3% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 835,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 366,588 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 9.4% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 715,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 61,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the second quarter valued at $2,460,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

