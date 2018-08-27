Biocept (BIOC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIOC. ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital lowered Biocept from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

BIOC traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.29. 201,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,360. Biocept has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $0.60. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 587.80% and a negative net margin of 642.49%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. research analysts forecast that Biocept will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 34.99% of Biocept worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

