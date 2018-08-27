Bitcoin Instant Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (BTI)

Bitcoin Instant (CURRENCY:BTI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Instant has traded flat against the dollar. One Bitcoin Instant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Instant has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Instant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014756 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00295412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00164523 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038963 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011527 BTC.

About Bitcoin Instant

Bitcoin Instant (CRYPTO:BTI) is a coin. Bitcoin Instant’s total supply is 134,842,882 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Instant is www.bitcoinstant.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Instant

Bitcoin Instant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Instant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Instant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Instant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

