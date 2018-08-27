Bitdeal Price Reaches $0.0017 (BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Bitdeal has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Bitdeal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitdeal has a total market cap of $296,708.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00855161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002831 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011347 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Bitdeal Profile

Bitdeal (BDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitdeal is bitdeal.co.in.

Buying and Selling Bitdeal

Bitdeal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitdeal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitdeal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitdeal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

