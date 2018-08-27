Bitgem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (BTG)

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Bitgem has traded flat against the dollar. One Bitgem coin can currently be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgem has a total market capitalization of $171,192.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.02041507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00299595 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00281625 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00060197 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00103047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019969 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002896 BTC.

About Bitgem

Bitgem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,349 coins. Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold. Bitgem’s official website is www.bitgem.pw.

Bitgem Coin Trading

Bitgem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

