BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $207,276.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Livecoin, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00062716 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 77,042,144 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

