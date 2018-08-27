BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CII. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Roof Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 568,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000.

Shares of CII opened at $17.18 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $17.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

