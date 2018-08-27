BlackRock Inc. Buys 102,790 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,252,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $1,944,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lam Research from $283.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lam Research from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

LRCX opened at $172.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $156.52 and a 52 week high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

