BlackRock Inc. Buys 214,189 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,262,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,189 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of eBay worth $2,185,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 506.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 223.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $793,153.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,750.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,342. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

