BlueLinx (BXC) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Press coverage about BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlueLinx earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.8534799633386 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.94. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes products in two principal categories, structural products and specialty products. The company's structural products include plywood, rebar and remesh, and lumber products, as well as oriented strand boards and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and floorings in construction projects.

