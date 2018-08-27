BMO Capital Markets Raises Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Price Target to $96.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.56.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $134,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,694.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $25,147,000. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $21,998,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,152,000 after purchasing an additional 198,263 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,268,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.6% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 643,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

